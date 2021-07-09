Provenire Capital LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Provenire Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. Q2 accounts for 2.6% of Provenire Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Q2 by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $101.99. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,442. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

