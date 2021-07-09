Provenire Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 301.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.16. 3,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,380. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.