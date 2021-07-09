ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Up 1.8%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) shares rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 3,418,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,275,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

