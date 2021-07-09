ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $8.69

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $9.01. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 612 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $923.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after acquiring an additional 522,538 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth approximately $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 172,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

