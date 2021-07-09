Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 36,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,104,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,314 shares of company stock worth $1,894,446. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

CLDR opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

