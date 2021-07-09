Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 6,585 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

