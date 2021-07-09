Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

Shares of CME stock opened at $207.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

