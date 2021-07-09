Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hess by 7.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Hess by 22.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Hess by 25.1% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 30,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.