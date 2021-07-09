Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $454.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

