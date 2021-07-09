Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after acquiring an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 86.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 330,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after acquiring an additional 254,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $18,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.24.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,772,353 shares of company stock worth $549,911,354 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

