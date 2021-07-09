PRIZM Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $26.34 million and approximately $513,825.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002685 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000166 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,795,251,574 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

