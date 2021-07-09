Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.17

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.