Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

PGZ stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.