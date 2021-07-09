Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
PGZ stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
