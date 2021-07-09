PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $892,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $216,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,495 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,468. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

