Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PVG. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.54.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

