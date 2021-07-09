Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

PSTX stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $165,117.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $792,218 over the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.