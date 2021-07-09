Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Sells $200,900.51 in Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $354,680.34.

On Monday, May 3rd, Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $165,117.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $8.81 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 145.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTX shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.