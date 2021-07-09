Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $472.17

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $472.17 and last traded at $470.80, with a volume of 10345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.53.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,153,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

