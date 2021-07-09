Polyient Games Governance Token Price Reaches $120.51 on Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for $120.51 or 0.00361008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $15,414.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00903151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005158 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

