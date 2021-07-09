Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.17 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.02. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 28,471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Polaris by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

