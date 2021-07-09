Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Shares Down 2.4%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG)’s stock price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 45,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 198,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 237.16% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

In related news, CEO Bin Zhou acquired 1,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,942,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Green in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Green in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Planet Green in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

