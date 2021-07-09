Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

