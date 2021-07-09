Pivot Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207,215.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.21 million and $207,215.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00055263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.00903937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.