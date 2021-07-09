Pitney Bowes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,291 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 883% compared to the typical daily volume of 233 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBI. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBI opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.29 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

