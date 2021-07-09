Piper Sandler Trims Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Target Price to $67.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

