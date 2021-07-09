Piper Sandler Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $585.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.54.

NOW opened at $560.47 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $390.84 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.56. The company has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

