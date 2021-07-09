Piper Sandler Comments on ThredUp Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ThredUp in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $24.00 on Friday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

