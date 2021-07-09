Pinz Capital Management LP Sells 198,370 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Pinz Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 56.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,370 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

OPCH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,514. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

