Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $529.78 million, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

