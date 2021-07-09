Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $4.85 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 98,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000. Coupang comprises approximately 1.3% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,710,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $10,857,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $3,701,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $28,628,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,500. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.