Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $4.06 Million in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 213,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $35,346,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKLZ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 92,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,764,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of -0.05. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

