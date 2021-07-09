Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. Freshpet makes up about 1.4% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Freshpet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRPT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $338,311.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,846,124.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $4,783,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.57. 1,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -642.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.37. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

