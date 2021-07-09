Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires 159,475 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 218.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,475 shares during the period. Certara accounts for about 1.7% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Certara were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Certara by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,998. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.