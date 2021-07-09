Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $120,879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $67,008,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $186.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.65. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,831 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

