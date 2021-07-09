Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.