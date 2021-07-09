Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 88,756 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 8,287.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,756 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,666,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ROL opened at $35.01 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

