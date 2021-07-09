Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

DOC stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

