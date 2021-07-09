Phantasma Energy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $865.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $966,930.89 and $865.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00165139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,595.48 or 1.00033592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.77 or 0.00943220 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

