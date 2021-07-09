PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CAO Stephanie Delacruz Sells 7,546 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PFSW remained flat at $$11.78 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 639,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,257. The company has a market capitalization of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.81. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PFSweb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth about $4,067,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PFSweb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

