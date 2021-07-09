Pete Godbole Purchases 1,400 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SMAR opened at $73.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Smartsheet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

