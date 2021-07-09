Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSMMY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Simmons downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded down $4.24 on Friday, reaching $82.15. 10,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.07. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.