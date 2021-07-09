Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €205.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €194.58 ($228.92).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €180.20 ($212.00) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €179.48. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

