Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €194.58 ($228.92).

RI stock opened at €180.20 ($212.00) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €179.48. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

