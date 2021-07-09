PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.93. 627,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.