Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-$920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of PNR traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $69.87. 3,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61. Pentair has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

