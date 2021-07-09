PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Separately, TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $451.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

