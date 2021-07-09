Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Critical Comparison

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Clarus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66% Clarus 4.55% 11.59% 8.65%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peloton Interactive and Clarus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 4 24 0 2.73 Clarus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $142.42, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. Clarus has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Clarus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Clarus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Clarus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 20.27 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -387.69 Clarus $224.01 million 3.79 $5.55 million $0.53 50.92

Clarus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other sport-enhancing products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS, and SKINourishment brands. The Sierra segment manufactures bullets and ammunition products for rifles and pistols, which are used for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes under the Sierra brand. The company sells its products to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers; and winter outdoor enthusiasts, backpackers, competitive shooters, hunters, and outdoor consumers. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as directly to customers through its websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. Clarus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

