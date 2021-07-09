Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.
Paychex has increased its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of PAYX opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.84. Paychex has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $111.49.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
