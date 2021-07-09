PayBX Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00896705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00089442 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

