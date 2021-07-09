Patientory (PTOY) Price Tops $0.0191 on Top Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $2,404.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.60 or 0.00891244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

